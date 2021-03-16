Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Square Enix is offering some hefty discounts on Switch and 3DS titles in its Spring 2021 Sale

These discounts span across major franchises such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

With Spring almost being upon us, Square Enix has rolled out its Spring 2021 Sale which has some hefty discounts across some Nintendo Switch and 3DS titles. Many of these discounts span across some of the publisher's biggest franchises such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. These discounts are available now until March 24 at 4:59pm GMT.

You can check out several of our highlights from the sale below:


  • Collection of Mana - £17.49

  • Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - £3.74

  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - £22.49

  • Oninaki - £22.49

  • World of Final Fantasy - £17.49

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



