Square Enix is looking to "expand Final Fantasy VII's future" by evolving it "beyond being a classic of the past"

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One of the strengths of Final Fantasy as a series is that despite the mainline saga now hitting its 16th instalment, the various games are all designed to be standalone, meaning you can jump in at Final Fantasy XVI and not exactly have missed much of a beat. In a manner of speaking, this is also a weakness as it means each time a mainline game debuts, new characters, story, setting, and such is introduced, making it more and more challenging to create an expandable IP.

However, it seems Square Enix is looking to finally overcome this hurdle, and it's doing so by leaning into its current titan, namely the resurgence of Final Fantasy VII. Speaking at a panel at PAX West, Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi explained part of the aim of the recent games is to reposition FFVII and allow an all-new generation of fans to embrace and develop an adoration for it, all while opening the doors to expand the title's future.

As per GamesRadar+, Hamaguchi stated the aim is to "make this a work that creates new fans 20 or even 30 years from now," all before adding it's an "effort to pass Final Fantasy 7 onto the next generation". He then expressed there's a goal in place to "expand FF7's future" and to "move beyond being a classic of the past and shape it into an IP with an ever-evolving future."

It's unclear what exactly this will eventually lead to, but there are a few spinoffs in the wider Final Fantasy VII saga, not least Crisis Core, which was recently brought back to life. Perhaps we should expect more similar adventures down the line, as Square Enix continues to lean into arguably its most famous Final Fantasy IP.