Square Enix is giving away physical versions of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker's low-poly grapes

Gamers love to poke fun at low-resolution textures and models in video games. One of the most iconic instances of this as of late is Halo Infinite's infamous Craig the Brute, but another iconic instance that spiralled into tons of memes came with Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, as that expansion saw the game bringing low-poly grapes for fans to gawk over.

It may seem like a minor thing but it led to a ton of memes and jokes over the internet, all before Square Enix had a chance to release a patch that addressed the texture of the grapes. Why was it such a big deal? Simply because in-game they didn't look like grapes at all and instead resembled blue cones attached to grape vines.

But Square is familiar that fans had fun with these low-poly grapes and has decided to immortalise them as physical merchandise. Those attending the Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas will be heading home with a bunch of different bits of loot, including a bag, a pen, badges, keychains, and a squishable toy resembling the grapes.

Specifically, the description for the grapes reads: "Relieve any lingering stress after hours of "farm parties" with these truly remarkable squishable Endwalker grapes. If you're ever feeling a little low resolution, simply grab your squishable grapes and remember what once was."

As for when the Fan Festival will be held, the event is set to take place between July 28-29.