English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy IX

Square Enix is getting ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX

Something that, at least ever so slightly, increases the chances of the remake rumours being true.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Square Enix has long been rumoured to be working on a remake of Final Fantasy IX, a title that was even included in the huge Nvidia leak from 2021, which has since proven to be largely correct on point-after-point. So, will there be a remake?

We don't know, but we can say that Square Enix is at least getting ready to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary on July 7 (the game was released on July 7, 2000). As noticed by ‪Nova Crystallis on Bluesky, they have now launched an Anniversary page for the game, which at the moment contains a lot of stuff like statuettes, plushies, and a necklace.

This doesn't mean that we can look forward to an announcement, but for all of us hoping for a remake, it's a good sign that Square Enix thinks the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX is worth celebrating.

Final Fantasy IX
One of the many items available on the Anniversary page. // Square Enix

Related texts



Loading next content