Square Enix is getting ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX

Square Enix has long been rumoured to be working on a remake of Final Fantasy IX, a title that was even included in the huge Nvidia leak from 2021, which has since proven to be largely correct on point-after-point. So, will there be a remake?

We don't know, but we can say that Square Enix is at least getting ready to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary on July 7 (the game was released on July 7, 2000). As noticed by ‪Nova Crystallis on Bluesky, they have now launched an Anniversary page for the game, which at the moment contains a lot of stuff like statuettes, plushies, and a necklace.

This doesn't mean that we can look forward to an announcement, but for all of us hoping for a remake, it's a good sign that Square Enix thinks the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX is worth celebrating.