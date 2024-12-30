Square Enix is "bringing the FFVII Remake series to as many game fans as possible next year"

HQ

As we reported in May, Square Enix has decided to abandon the concept of exclusives in favor of multiformat. Since then, several prominent developers from the company have said that they would like to release both Final Fantasy XVI and the Final Fantasy VII: Remake series for Xbox in particular. And now, Threads user Hazzador Gamin draws attention to the heaviest hint yet.

It's Naoki Hamaguchi (co-director of Final Fantasy VII: Remake and director of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth) who tells Japanese 4Gamer (translated by Bing):

"We will continue to take on the challenge of bringing the FFVII Remake series to as many game fans as possible next year, so we ask for your continued support!"

Of course, this isn't a confirmation of anything really, but if they're going to try to reach more fans, it certainly sounds like they have more formats in mind - with Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X certainly feeling like the most viable candidates.

How do you interpret the statement?