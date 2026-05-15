Square Enix is aware they need to do something to make younger gamers discover Final Fantasy

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Earlier this year, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella revealed that American gamers under the age of 30 aren't particularly interested in the Final Fantasy series; rather, it's older players who enjoy the series. In practice, this means their audience will only continue to shrink in the future.

Square Enix itself is well aware of this, and in an interview with Nintenderos (translated using Copilot), Naoki Hamaguchi, lead developer for the new Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, had this to say about his next steps:

"As the Final Fantasy VII remake project nears its conclusion, I want to meet the expectations of fans who desire even more depth in this world and its characters. At the same time, I am very aware of the need to consider how we can expand the potential of the Final Fantasy series as a whole for the next generation."

Earlier this year, another Final Fantasy veteran, Naoki Yoshida, said roughly the same thing. It's therefore clear that this is something that concerns Square Enix and is something they are keeping an eye on. How they will succeed in this, however, remains to be seen.

What do you think would be a good way to get new fans to discover the Final Fantasy series?