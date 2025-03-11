Square Enix has "various" Chrono Trigger projects planned for the next year

HQ

Yesterday, Square Enix was celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of the most iconic and beloved JRPGs of all-time. Chrono Trigger was the talk of the town, and with that being said, now the Japanese company has published a post on X that reveals how it is marking this major milestone.

We're told in a lengthy post (after translation) that to mark the 30th anniversary, Square Enix "will be launching various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year to express our gratitude to everyone who has played Chrono Trigger so far."

There is no word on what this will lead to just yet, but we are promised that information on this front will be posted on Square Enix's official accounts in the future.

What are you hoping from Square Enix to mark 30 years of Chrono Trigger?