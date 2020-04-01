Square Enix has a bunch of Deus Ex games on sale for charity

The world is now struggling to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, and many different companies are giving money to charity to help fight the pandemic. Two of these companies are Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix as the two have decided to have a bunch of Deus Ex games on sale for PC via Steam, and they will make a donation to Food Banks of Quebec. The sale started on Monday, March 30, and will end on Thursday 2 April at 08:59 CEST.

The Games included are Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (4,49 euros), Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut (2,99 euros), Deus Ex: Invisible War (0,97 euros) and Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition (0,97 euros).

So, if you were planning on getting any of the above games, now is a good time to grab them and give money for a good cause at the same time.