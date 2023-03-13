Square Enix: Forspoken "sales have been lacklustre"

HQ

It's been no secret that Forspoken hasn't seen the success that Square Enix was searching for. Following middling reviews (check out our opinions on the game here), the approximate two months since release and an accompanying financial report from the games company has now given us an idea how the game has sold.

And it turns out the answer to that question is not well. The report notes that Forspoken's "sales have been lacklustre" and that the performance of other new titles from Square Enix over the final quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year (including Octopath Traveler II) have put the company's annual earnings at a "considerable downside risk".

Square Enix did note however that while reviews for Forspoken have been "challenging", the game did receive love in its action features, with this being something that "will lead to improvement of our development capabilities of other games in the future."

Have you picked up a copy of Forspoken?