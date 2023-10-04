Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

      Square Enix ends a decades long pronunciation issue

      The mystery of Cait Sith's name has finally been solved.

      While it certainly wasn't the strongest one, there is no doubt Cait Sith was one of the funniest characters of Final Fantasy VII. But ever since the game was released in 1997, fans have debated how the name should be pronounced.

      We have heard pretty much everything from "Kate Sith" to "Ket Shee", "Kite Sith" and "Kie Shee". There are even some thinking it should be "Ka-ching". So which one is it? As a preparation for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Square Enix has now revealed how his name will be pronounced in the game, and it turns out we should get used to "Kate Sihth".

      We assume some people who have been saying it wrong for decades will stick to their opinion and claim Square Enix doesn't know what their own characters are named, but for the rest of us, it should settle the discussion.

      Did you get it right from the start?

      Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

