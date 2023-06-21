Square Enix employees want to make Final Fantasy VI Remake

HQ

Final Fantasy VII is nowhere even nearly finished, with the second installment Rebirth not releasing until sometime early next year - and yet a bunch of Square Enix employees are already keen to make more remakes. More specifically of the title before Cloud's entrance on the PlayStation, Final Fantasy VI, originally released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo.

It was at a roundtable discussion to celebrate the series' 35th anniversary with franchise's father Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase and designer Kazuko Shibuya that Kitase said he was often asked when they would remake Final Fantasy VI.

Twitter user Genki_JPN has translated from Japanese:

"I [Kitase] think FF6 Remake would be difficult. FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it.... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?

Hironobu Sakaguchi also said that as FF6 is a pixel based game they would have to change the story and making it into CG would be very hard to do, but he then asked Kitase "Won't you release it a little sooner?"

Would you be interested in a remake of Final Fantasy VI?