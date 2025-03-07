Square Enix employees find stash of untouched old retro games

HQ

Square Enix employees have recently made an astonishing discovery. In an old storage container that had been sealed for 20 years, they found a whole bunch of old retro games, many originally released over 30 years ago. The games found included Klax, Hard Drivin, Badlands, S.T.U.N. Runner, The Living Daylight, and many more for a range of platforms including Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, Atari ST, DOS, N-Gage, Wii, and Amstrad.

Lee Singleton, one of the Square Enix executives, shared the news on LinkedIn along with a 30 second video of the find. The majority of the games appear to be from Domark Software but some merch from several older Eidos titles was also found, including Tomb Raider action figures.

Employees have been offered the chance to take what they want from the collection, while talks have begun with the National Video Game Museum in Sheffield about a possible donation of the material.