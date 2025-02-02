Square Enix discussed a 3D remake of Dragon Quest III

HQ

In November, we saw the release of the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, but behind the scenes, Square Enix had actually considered a 3D remake instead. They ultimately decided against it, fearing it would alter the original game's feel too much.

"At first there was conversation about making the game 3D, but if we make any Famicom game into 3D it significantly changes the feeling of the game too. By using HD-2D instead we can cleanly recall the memories of the original without changing the game itself," said game creator Yuji Horii in an interview with Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream (translated by Nintendo Everything).

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake proved to be a hit, selling two million copies within just three weeks.

What do you think—would a 3D version have worked, or was HD-2D the right choice?