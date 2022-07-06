Square Enix details the new features in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

Back when Square Enix revealed the existence of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion a few weeks ago, and announced that it will run on the same game engine as that of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, it became pretty clear that we would be getting a title that would be rather different to the PSP original. But how will it differ exactly, you ask? Square has answered some of those questions.

Revealed in a tweet, we can look forward to a game with improved camera and character movements, as well as the use of the character models introduced in Final Fantasy VII: Remake. Otherwise, there will be a "new menu-based battle system", as well as new background music coming from Takeharu Ishimoto. Last of all, we're told, as was the case with Remake, that there will be full VO coming to scenes that previously did not support it.

As for when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion will launch, all we currently know is that it will be this winter, and that it will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.