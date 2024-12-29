Square Enix defends Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's PS5 sales performance

HQ

Square Enix has addressed concerns regarding the sales performance of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on the PlayStation 5, countering narratives that label the game as a commercial failure. According to Circana sales data up to November 2024, the game ranked as the 15th best-selling title in the United States, notably being the only exclusive on that list.

Yoshinori Kitase, a prominent figure at Square Enix, expressed satisfaction with the game's sales, stating the company is "confident and happy we are reaching a certain level of sales." However, Kitase acknowledged the evolving gaming landscape, emphasizing the necessity for broader platform availability: "With the modernity of games we cannot be exclusive to a single platform... we need to offer this game to as many players as possible."

This perspective suggests that future installments in the series may adopt a multi-platform release strategy, potentially including platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox, depending on existing agreements with Sony. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is scheduled for a PC release on January 23, 2025.