Square Enix confirms Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will not have an upgrade pack and will arrive on a Game Key Card on Switch 2

HQ

If you start a Dragon Quest on one platform, you'll have to finish it on the same platform. Or at least on the same version of the game. Square Enix has once again reaffirmed this strange stance, where it has to prepare different, incompatible versions of its Dragon Quest franchise releases. This doesn't apply to PC, PS5 or Xbox, but on Nintendo Switch consoles it's a different story.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will have separate Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions, and it will not be possible to upgrade the Switch 1 version to the newer system. Furthermore, in the case of the physical version of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined on Nintendo Switch 2, the company has already confirmed (thanks, RPG Site) that it will be one of the infamous Game Key Cards, a format that gamers (especially those in Japan, who Nintendo consulted) don't exactly enjoy.

Knowing this, are you clear on your platform choice for when Dragon Quest VII Reimagined arrives? Remember that the game will be released worldwide on 5 February 2026.