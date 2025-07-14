Square Enix claimed to be working on a remake of Dragon Quest VII

HQ

Square Enix has seen decent recent success by remaking its Dragon Quest titles, including Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake last year, and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake this October. But once these are done, what's next?

According to a report from MP1st, the Japanese publisher will continue to remake Dragon Quest games, but it will do so by jumping a few titles ahead, sticking to its strategy (albeit one that narratively makes sense for the Erdrick Trilogy) of remaking games out of numeric order.

The report claims that Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past will be next on the block and that it could arrive as soon as 2026 too. The report specifies a release window of either the final quarter of the 2026 fiscal year or the early phases of the 2027 fiscal year, essentially meaning anytime between the start of 2026 and sometime in the summer. Granted, this would be a change to Square Enix's typical strategy of releasing Dragon Quest remakes in the autumn.

Otherwise, the extent of the remake isn't mentioned, but the report does affirm that "Square Enix typically reserves [remake] terminology for projects involving significant changes—whether in visuals, gameplay, or structure—rather than for 1:1 ports with visual polish."

Would you be interested in a Dragon Quest VII remake?