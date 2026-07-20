Square Enix celebrates the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy X

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Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy X, a game that remains one of the series' most beloved titles, but is also often regarded as the starting point for more modern Final Fantasy adventures (which, according to some, is both a good and a bad thing).

Of course, Square Enix didn't want to miss this occasion, so they've released a tribute video dedicated to Final Fantasy X, which you can check out below. If you're feeling inspired to play through Tidus' adventure in Spira once again, we'd like to remind you that Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is available on all major platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.