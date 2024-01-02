Square Enix boss: We intend to be aggressive in applying AI to our content development

HQ

Artificial intelligence is the future. So says Square Enix's newly appointed boss Takashi Kiryu in his New Year's letter to employees where he explains how in 2024 they aim to apply and use AI as much as possible. He also mentioned collaboration and efficiency as two critical points for Square Enix in the coming year.

In the letter to employees, Kiryu said:

"I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create, but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming."

He continued, "We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions. In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we hope to leverage those technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities."

How do you see the AI "revolution", is it a good idea to push so hard for it as Square Enix now seems to want to do?