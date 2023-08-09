Square Enix boss doesn't think Final Fantasy XVI has sold well enough

HQ

Despite a solid first week with more than three million copies sold, Square Enix executives are not too impressed with Final Fantasy XVI. This was revealed during a shareholders' meeting (thanks, Bloomberg) when chief executive Takashi Kiryu said that the game: "did not meet the high end of the company's expectations".

They had simply hoped for much more, and Kiryu blamed the situation in part on the slow transition of customers and the periodic difficulty of getting a PlayStation 5.

You might think it seems ridiculous not to be happy with three million games sold in just one week. But if you compare it with the enormous success of its predecessor, it becomes easier to understand where the high expectations came from. Final Fantasy XV managed to sell five million copies in the first 24 hours alone, setting a new record for the series. However, that game had the advantage of being released on multiple consoles, while Final Fantasy XVI suffers from being PS5 exclusive.