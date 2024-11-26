Square Enix are very careful not to flood the market with HD-2D titles

HQ

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has become a runaway success, continuing to demonstrate the huge interest in re-imagining classic Square Enix titles. However, while the so-called HD-2D style has been praised and loved after titles such as Live A Live and Octopath Traveller II, among others, Square Enix is not particularly fast at making games with this style.

So why is that? This is now answered by producer Masaaki Hayasakai in a Bloomberg interview, where he says that there is a concern that players will get tired of the visuals if there are too many games using it, but that the company is also worried that people will get bored and think the concept is dead if too few are released:

"If we were to release too many games in succession, that would lead to people being bored of those games. On the flipside, if there's too much of a span between launches, that can also lead to the series not seeming as vibrant and robust anymore. It's a sensitive topic. It's something that even my supervisors are constantly unsure and mulling over."

A difficult balancing act, of course. What do you think about the pace of the HD-2D premieres? We remind you that the same Hayasakai recently said that his dream project would be an HD-2D remake of Final Fantasy VI, something you can read more about here.