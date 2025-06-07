Square Enix announces the murder mystery Killer In

Square Enix had something new to announce at Summer Game Fest, specifically a title called Killer In, developed by Tactic Studios. They refer to it as a "murder mystery action game" complete with an asymmetrical setup featuring killers (called Wolfs) and survivors (called Lambs) — except that you don't know who the killers are.

Before you think that this sounds like Among Us, this is basically an action game where people have no desire to be murdered and can defend themselves. You also have to collect clues about what is happening, and it's best to be sure of your facts, because incorrect guesses are severely punished with death.

In addition, you have a whole range of options, such as upgrading your equipment, stealing other people's stuff, setting traps, and much more. There are also over 20 characters to choose from, each with unique characteristics, such as a sharpshooting cowgirl, an otaku who is better at revealing clues, a thief who has an easier time stealing, and a pirate who is semi-resistant to poison.

As a killer, you must remove evidence of your misdeeds and act convincingly when players meet on neutral ground in the game's lobby, where no killing is allowed. All the victims you kill have clues on them that help the other team expose you.

The survivors must try to kill all the killers and then escape, which seems easier said than done.

Killer In is currently only announced for PC, and a beta for Steam is planned to run in the not too distant future.