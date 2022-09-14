Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Octopath Traveler II

Square Enix announces Octopath Traveler II

And it's coming in February next year.

Octopath Traveler was the game that started the very popular HD-2D genre with J-RPG's looking modern while still retaining the classic pixel charm. This was also used in Live A Live and Triangle Strategy, and today we got another announcement of a HD-2D title... Octopath Traveler II.

This was confirmed during today's Nintendo Direct, and pretty much seems like more of what we already loved. This means charming designs, the whole party being visible when running around, intertwining stories but also new things like riding and sailing. This time, the adventure takes place in Orsterra and we're told that day/night cycles will have an important impact on both gameplay and story.

Octopath Traveler II will be launched for Switch on February 24. As the previous game was launched for more formats, we'd say chances are pretty good the sequel will get the same treatment as well. Check out the first trailer below.

