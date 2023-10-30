Square Enix announces launch of Kingdom Hearts Missing Link and seeks players for UK beta test

With a mysterious tweet last week, Tetsuya Nomura stepped out of the shadows on social media to give us a sneak preview of major progress on the next mobile title in the Kingdom Hearts series, Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link.

Now that we know that the game will be bigger and more ambitious than originally projected, all that was left was to find out when we'll be able to play it. As it turns out, it's launching in 2024, and Square Enix has announced it along with a new trailer, which you can watch below.

In addition, the game's official account also reported that they are looking for new testers in the Australian and UK territories for an upcoming closed test, so go here from this afternoon if you live in those territories and get your test pass.