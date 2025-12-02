Square Enix announces global video game concert known as The Music of Square Enix

HQ

Video game concerts are incredibly popular these days, and on this front, Square Enix is properly joining in on the action with a new project known simply as The Music of Square Enix - Magic, Memories, and Melodies.

This will be a globally-touring concert that will see music from the soundtracks of Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Legend of Mana, NieR, Octopath Traveler, and more performed in a "spectacular multimedia experience."

It's being offered under the direction of famed conductors Arnie Roth and Eric Roth, and the description for the show adds: "Through sweeping symphonic arrangements and stunning high-definition game visuals from Square Enix projected above the stage, this concert invites audiences to relive the stories, emotions, and adventures that continue to inspire players around the world."

The tour kicks off in Tokyo on April 25 and will then head to a bunch of other cities and venues around the world. You can see the full slate of planned dates over here, but for those wondering about the European portion of the tour, the dates, venues, and cities can be found below.

This is an ad:



June 21, 2026 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom



February 6, 2027 at the Zenith Paris La Villette in Paris, France



February 7, 2027 at the La Halle Tony Garnier in Lyon, France



Yep, that's all. But if you do happen to be in the United States in May 2026 or April 2027, or in Japan in April 2026, there are more tour dates being offered.

This is an ad: