Square Enix announces Dragon Quest Champions, new mobile title in the series

It's been five years since the release of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, the last mainline entry in Square Enix's long-running JRPG series. And while we know that the studio and publisher is still working on the next main PC and console instalment, we now have information on the recent announcement of Dragon Quest Champions (final subtitle to be confirmed), a spin-off for mobile devices that departs from the traditional formula with a unique style of gameplay.

The title, which will be available on iOS and Android, looks to combine battle royale-style multiplayer with turn-based combat and the inclusion of a single-player mode. Definitive details on its release will be revealed later this evening at 19:00 CET.

In the meantime, you can check out Square Enix's current presentation (in Japanese, of course) at the link below, and keep an eye on the game's Twitter account when it goes live. There's currently no release date for this game, but we'll keep an eye out for updates as they become available.