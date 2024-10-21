Squadron 42 shows off an hour of gameplay, launches in 2026

At CitizenCon, an event to celebrate all things Star Citizen, we got a look at the singleplayer spin-off of the massively successful sci-fi game, Squadron 42. It's no secret that the developers at Cloud Imperium and Foundry 42 have spent a lot of cash on this title, as from the cast alone it's clear this is a big-budget endeavour.

Mark Strong, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Andy Serkis, and more make up the game's cast, and from the gameplay you can see below, it seems that these actors are being brought together for a huge cinematic experience. Squadron 42 sees huge space battles, as well as plenty of cutscenes to get players into the world and story.

We also got a release year for Squadron 42, which is 2026. While that might seem really far off, 2025 is only a couple of months away, and then with the releases flying out that year, it might be a safer bet for Squadron 42 to be a big hitter the year after.

Are you excited for Squadron 42?