Squadron 42 is feature complete, according to developers

Cloud Imperium Games was finally ready to show off its single-player story adventure set in the Star Citizen universe at the most recent CitizenCon.

As shown in a huge 26-minute video, Squadron 42 has all the space battles you'd expect from a Star Citizen style of game, but is also contains an absolutely stacked cast, featuring the likes of Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Mark Strong, and more.

"As we move into the polishing phase, we're fully focused on optimizing and fine-tuning all aspects of the gameplay experience to deliver an unprecedented cinematic adventure. To celebrate this milestone, we have gathered our core development leadership from around the globe to share what this means," Cloud Imperium said.

Cloud Imperium hasn't said how long this final phase will take, though. The game has been in development for a very long time at this point, first being slated for release in 2014. Hopefully, it can live up to a decade of hype whenever it finally does come to our screens.