Squadron 42 gets stunning new visual teaser

The development of the hugely ambitious Star Citizen continues, and despite a number of delays, the highly anticipated single-player campaign, entitled Squadron 42, is slated to release some time next year.

The campaign contains big Hollywood names like Gary Oldman, Mark Hamil and Gillian Anderson, but it's been a good while since we've heard anything about its development: until now.

Developer Cloud Imperium Games has released a small visual teaser that shows off some of the environments the epic sci-fi story will take the player through. While it offers no specific story details, it sure is pretty. Check it out below.