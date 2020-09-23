English
news
Squad

Squad leaves Early Access after five year tour of duty

It's been a long time coming, but now the large-scale military shooter is finally out in the wild.

Has it been worth the wait? We're downloading the finished game right now and we'll let you know in due course, but in the meantime, there's a new launch trailer for Squad ready for your viewing pleasure. Check it out above.

If you're not already in the loop, Squad is a large-scale military shooter with combined arms and an emphasis on realism. Developer Offworld Industries has been working on the game for almost half a decade and a lot of effort has been put into creating a plausible battlefield where your decisions are important.

The game features expansive battlefields based on real-world locations, a variety of in-game vehicles, and seven factions to choose from. The 1.0 update includes mod support, plus a new map set in Fallujah and a new faction (Middle-Eastern Alliance).

Squad

