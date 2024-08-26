Spyro the Dragon may have appeared as a playable character in the cancelled Crash Bandicoot 5

HQ

For many, the Crash Bandicoot games have been synonymous with PlayStation ever since Sony entered the console market. And following the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for PS4 in 2020, a small development team at Toys for Bob began to shape a fifth instalment in the series. Unfortunately, as we all know today, that project was cancelled by Activision Blizzard.

But now we have a glimpse of what they were working on back then. Youtube channel DidYouKnowGaming has shared a video chronicling the development of Crash 5, which among other things, was to include Spyro the Dragon as a second playable character.

The plot would involve the pair working together to prevent an interdimensional threat in which some of the best-known villains from both game series would return.

But all these plans were scuppered by the poor reception of Crash Bandicoot 4. Apparently, the 5 million units presumably sold were not enough to justify a sequel.

We're somewhat sad to see the duo team up again, but at least we know we might see Spyro again in the future, as after Toys for Bob's split from Activision/Microsoft, the two companies had reached an agreement to publish the studio's next game, presumably Spyro 4.

What do you think of the plot and the lead pair we'll never see from the abandoned Crash Bandicoot 5?