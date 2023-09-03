Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold over ten million units

Hopefully this means the sweet little dragon will be back for more in a not too distant future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been almost five years since Toys for Bob and Activision Blizzard launched Spyro Reignited Trilogy, consisting of really well made remasters of the cute dragon's first three adventures.

It was met with stellar reviews, and we really loved it as well. And it seems like it has been selling fairly well ever since it was launched, as the official X account for the franchise just revealed it has passed ten million sold units.

No Spyro title is currently known to be in development, but with a result like this, we could imagine it's at the very least something Activision Blizzard is considering.

Would you be interested in another Spyro adventure?

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Related texts

0
Spyro Reignited TrilogyScore

Spyro Reignited Trilogy
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It brings the games into 2018 while keeping what made them so brilliant in the first place."



Loading next content