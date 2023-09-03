Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold over ten million units

HQ

It's been almost five years since Toys for Bob and Activision Blizzard launched Spyro Reignited Trilogy, consisting of really well made remasters of the cute dragon's first three adventures.

It was met with stellar reviews, and we really loved it as well. And it seems like it has been selling fairly well ever since it was launched, as the official X account for the franchise just revealed it has passed ten million sold units.

No Spyro title is currently known to be in development, but with a result like this, we could imagine it's at the very least something Activision Blizzard is considering.

Would you be interested in another Spyro adventure?