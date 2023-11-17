Spyro is coming to Crash Team Rumble

HQ

While Crash Team Rumble hasn't exactly blown away the majority of gamers ever since it debuted earlier this year, we are now staring down a prime reason to return or to check out the game later this year.

Because for the third season of the game, Spyro the Dragon will be arriving. We're not told exactly what this Spyro crossover season will include, but we do know that it will be debuting on December 7, meaning there's probably also a very high chance that we will be getting a trailer for the season during The Game Awards.

For the time being, check out the key art for the upcoming season below.