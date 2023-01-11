Spyro Could be Making a Big Return in 2023

Spyro could be making a return in 2023, as he has appeared in the corner of a Twitter post made by the developer of the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Toys for Bob. Even such a small appearance has sent fan hopes ablaze with ideas of a new game.

It wouldn't be too farfetched to see Spyro make a comeback in 2023, as his first appearance was in 1998 so he's celebrating his 25th anniversary this year.

However, as pointed out online, Toys for Bob is currently working on Crash Team Rumble right now, which means they might not be able to produce another title before the year is out and Spyro could just be returning in a cameo appearance in their latest game.

Still, it would be incredible to see one of gaming's most recognisable dragons make his return after such a long hiatus since a new game. Spyro could also be coming back if the rumoured Skylanders return is happening as well, so stay tuned for more news on both.