Spyro: A Realm Beyond Preview - 6 things worth noting from the announcement

It's finally happening! After almost 20 years, Spyro the Dragon is returning and getting a brand-new game, this time developed by the masterminds behind the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. Fresh from splitting from Activision and regaining their independence, Toys for Bob has been hard at work making a new chapter in the wider saga, a return to form for the iconic purple dragon, as has just been revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

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The reveal was brief, offering a trailer that merged CG animation with snippets of gameplay, but we also had the luxury of attending a recent presentation featuring Toys for Bob developers that shined a brighter spotlight on the project. With this being said, here are six things worth keeping in mind from the Spyro: A Realm Beyond reveal, with the added caveat that we have not yet seen anything more from the game than you have, or had a chance to play the title yet.

1. Spyro will be facing off with a "new evil", with no sign of key allies

At the start of the trailer, it's specifically mentioned that Spyro will be facing off with a "new evil". This all but rules out a return of Malefor, Ripto, or a past threat Spyro has faced off with, truly kicking off a new era for the purple dragon.

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Similarly, the trailer did not show any sign of Sparx or any of Spyro's other key allies, begging the question as to whether any of these supporting characters will make an appearance. What Toys for Bob did clarify was that this game was very focussed on Spyro, so don't expect to be playing as any other characters in this chapter.

2. A Realm Beyond is regarded as an "entry point for new players" but also "full of legacy" for veteran fans

Building on the point above, the reference of this game being an "entry point" does suggest that the past lore and adventures will be treated as just that... the past. There will no doubt be nods to Spyro's former endeavours, but we shouldn't expect a game that is built on foundations decades old, as this very much seems to be a rebirth (a 'reignition', if you will) of the purple dragon.

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3. "Active flight" mechanics seem to be incredibly important to the wider whole

Toys for Bob kept mentioning the phrase "active flight", which seems to be their way of explaining that Spyro will be able to do more than simply glide in this game. This isn't a basic 3D platformer any more, as the purple dragon now has more refined controls and movement mechanics, ways to navigate the wider level and allow players to put their own stamp on how Spyro gets from point A to point B.

To this end, we saw regular gliding but also diving moves to pick up speed and allow Spyro to launch into a faster gliding pattern, all before unleashing a fireball attack to ignite a pile of hay to cause an updraft and launch back into the skybox, flapping his wings along the way to pick up extra height. Again, this feels like a Spyro 2.0 in a way, if we're to look solely at movement mechanics.

4. Is Spyro: A Realm Beyond an open-world?

And building on the latter point, while Toys for Bob refused to confirm whether Spyro: A Realm Beyond is an open-world experience, the trailer certainly did seem to suggest that the more traditional levels are being left behind. Perhaps there will be more complex open-levels instead of a complete open-world, but what we have been shown so far does suggest that Spyro's return won't be as rigid as say, Crash's latest outing in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which is coincidentally Toys for Bob's last major title.

5. Tom Kenny returns to voice the purple dragon

Veterans of Spyro will remember that Tom Kenny - likely best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants but with acting credits on so many iconic voice roles - served as the voice of Spyro the Dragon over the original three games from Insomniac in the late 90s and early 2000s. As Spyro is getting a bit of a rebirth in A Realm Beyond, the first new title in the series in about 20 years, it's only fitting that Kenny makes a return too, right? That's precisely what we're getting, as Kenny and Spyro are reuniting, which will no doubt go hand-in-hand with the prior note that this game is "full of legacy".

6. Could this be the final time we see Spyro coming to a wide array of platforms and will this be Toys for Bob's last Spyro/Crash game?

When Toys for Bob split from Activision and went independent it was explained that the developer's next title would be published by Activision, and by extension Xbox Game Studios, all but confirming at the time that either Spyro or Crash would be the focal point. The agreement didn't seem to mention anything beyond that, so once Spyro: A Realm beyond debuts, could this be the last time Toys for Bob delivers a Crash/Spyro game? And since Xbox is seemingly going back to focussing on exclusive games - no doubt similar to PlayStation by keeping single-player titles to itself and letting multiplayer have a broader cross-platform design - will this be the last time we see Spyro or Crash on PlayStation or Nintendo platforms? It's a big question but no doubt one that depends on how successful A Realm Beyond ultimately ends up being both as part of the Xbox ecosystem but also on the other supported rival platforms.

With all of this being the case, all we can do now is wait, as Spyro: A Realm Beyond will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in spring 2027, with it featured as part of the Game Pass library too.