Spyro: A Realm Beyond announced at Xbox Games Showcase, launching in spring 2027

While the future of Xbox Games Showcases might feature purely titles and upcoming projects set to land on Xbox devices and by extension PC, this year's event has still included a broad array of multi-platform titles, including the next project from developer Toys for Bob.

After splitting from Activision back in 2024, ultimately regaining its independence as a developer, the studio was soon put to work on a new project that was recently rumoured to be a Spyro game. This has now been confirmed, as Spyro: A Realm Beyond has just been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The reveal was brief but it included some key bits of information, as has been clarified by Toys for Bob in a press briefing Gamereactor attended. For one, this is purely a Spyro adventure, one where the purple dragon takes centre-stage and is enabled to shine in a way like nothing beforehand.

The gameplay teases an open-world, which Toys for Bob would neither confirm nor deny is to be the case, but it will see Spyro facing off against a "new evil" and using freer "active flight" mechanics that enable him to glide and zoom around the world like never before. To this end, we're told that Spyro will have diving mechanics while in the air, ways to use his firebreath to ignite piles of hay to create updrafts to extend flight, extra gliding tools, and more. Essentially, expect a more complex and complete Spyro experience that truly takes advantage of modern development tools.

Toys for Bob did also add that Spyro: A Realm Beyond is being made on Unreal Engine, and this game is said to be a "brand-new entry point for new players" all while being "full of legacy for long-time fans".

The developer does promise additional information and news about the game as we edge closer to the launch date, but it did leave with some added comments that include Tom Kenny returning to voice Spyro, plus plans to release on PC via Steam, Xbox PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Game Pass since Activision is, as previously reported, publishing the game. It will also use the Xbox Play Anywhere feature as well. The launch window is currently set for spring 2027.