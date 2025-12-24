Spyro 4 seemingly confirmed by Toys for Bob developer

HQ

Ever since Toys for Bob went back to being independent, we've been constantly wondering what they're working on. Evidence points time and time again to the game being a new Spyro title, and now we have even more supposed proof this is coming.

YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh recently posted a video taking a look at the LinkedIn profile of former Toys for Bob senior concept artist Donald Yatomi. Donald worked at the studio from August 2022 until March 2024, and it's believed he worked specifically on a new Spyro game.

This is because of a few factors, including the fact Yatomi was kept on during the great exodus at Toys for Bob, the fact that other major Toys for Bob releases came out before his tenure there, and the fact that he is pretty elusive confirming exactly what he was working on, implying an unannounced project was in the works when he was there. All this points to Spyro 4, but until we have official confirmation, take this information with a pinch of salt.