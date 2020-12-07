Spyro 4 all but confirmed

Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy ended up being an enormous success for Activision and Vicarious Visions when it launched in 2017, so it wasn't exactly a big surprise when Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was announced and released earlier this year. Spyro Reignited Trilogy turned out great as well, so guess what's apparently coming...

The folks over at @CrashyNews have gotten their hands on The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time early and noticed the following message from illustrator Brun Croes:

"In the far background is Dingo's Diner, and Crash is trying to get there. This is a takeout where cars drive through, and Crash is jumping between the cars that are having their orders taken. It was fun to combine Dingo's Diner with the futuristic element, to have those cars flying with the city down below...and a little hint at Spyro."

He's referring to the following image.

Notice what's hiding at the bottom, just left of the middle? It's Spyro with the number four beneath him. Would Activision really let something like this appear in an official art book if it wasn't an approved teaser for a game? Very unlikely, so now the only questions are who's developing it and if it'll be confirmed at The Game Awards or in 2021.

What do you want out of a Spyro 4?