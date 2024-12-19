Spy x Family announces its return

HQ

After a long wait, fans of Spy x Family finally have something to look forward to. The much-anticipated third season of the anime is set to premiere in October 2025. While the anime's creators have kept details under wraps for months, the news has now been confirmed, much to the excitement of the fanbase. The announcement, which emerged from industry insider SugoiLITE, marks a new chapter for the Forger family, who first captured hearts with their comedic and action-packed adventures.

The third season will likely pick up from where Season 2 left off, with the introduction of the WISE arc, which left the story at a pivotal moment. Whether the show will continue exploring character-centric side stories or focus more on the main narrative remains to be seen. Fans can expect more details during the upcoming Jump Festa 2025, where Spy x Family will take center stage with special presentations.

October 2025 might seem like a long wait, but the promise of new episodes has already fueled anticipation for what's to come in the world of espionage and family drama.

What are you most excited to see in Spy x Family season 3?