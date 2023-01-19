Spy thriller Heart of Stone gets release date

HQ

Netflix has recently revealed 49 movies coming this year, one of them being the spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees Gal Gadot as a CIA agent tasked with protecting the organization's most dangerous asset.

Heart of Stone releases on the 11th of August, and is meant to be the start of a new franchise similar to the Mission: Impossible movies.

It's being directed by Tom Harper, who's previously worked on the 2019 biopic The Aeronauts, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death and three episodes of Peaky Blinders.

Besides a first look teaser in September 2022, we've not seen much else about this film, but considering it's set to release in August you can imagine Netflix will get the hype train rolling soon enough.

Are you excited for Heart of Stone? Let us know.