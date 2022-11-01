Spry Fox is the latest developer to join Netflix's ranks

HQ

Ever since Netflix first announced its intentions to get into game development and to start offering video games as part of its subscription, we've been seeing the company acquiring a variety of developers. To this end, the latest to join Netflix's in-house ranks is the Cozy Grove creator, Spry Fox.

As noted in a blog post, we're told that Spry Fox will "help accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix's games catalog that will have something for everyone."

Talking about joining Netflix, Daniel Fox, Spry Fox's co-founder, has said, "When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where kind, creative people could make beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them. After many heartfelt conversations, we are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together."

There's no word on what exactly Spry Fox will be creating for Netflix at the current time.