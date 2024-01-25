Spruce up your iPhone with BandWerk's Classic Case

HQ

The options when it comes to choosing a case for your smartphone is ridiculously plentiful. There are tons of companies offering unique designs made of different components, and as part of our Quick Look video series, we've taken a look at many of them.

To this end, we're expanding this coverage by turning our attention to BandWerk's Classic Case for iPhone 15, an accessory that is looking to blend style and function. It is made of German leather protected by a milled metal frame, and it is compatible with MagSafe technology, meaning you can continue to wirelessly charge your iPhone and even attach wallets, and so forth.

To learn more about the Classic Case, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about it.