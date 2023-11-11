Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spruce up your iPhone 15 with Nomad's cases

We've got our hands on a few as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you have managed to snag an iPhone 15 and are looking for a way to customise your phone with a protective and stylish case, Nomad has an entire range dedicated to just that.

With cases designed to be sporty, others designed with different types of leather material, and more built with protection in mind, Nomad has a broad selection of cases in a plethora of colours.

To highlight just a few of these cases, we've got our hands on a collection of Nomad iPhone 15 cases on the latest episode of Quick Look. So, be sure to check it out below to hear Magnus' thoughts and opinions on them.

