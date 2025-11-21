Spruce up your Christmas tree with a severed pigeon head ornament from Hereditary

HQ

It's that time of the year when we are all getting ready to bask in the festive period. Christmas is just around the corner and why not get some last-minute shopping underway and snag some ornaments and goodies for your Christmas tree. If that sounds appealing, A24 may just have something worthy of your time and money.

The production company has unveiled a new merchandise item that is based on the horror flick Hereditary. In total, it's a three-piece ornament set that refers to the film by offering items that represent key moments from the flick, such as the head of King Paimon, Charlie heads, and even a severed pigeon head too. They are a bit graphic, but the glitter in the blood goes a long way to ensure that these are more festive than fearful.

For those looking for more Christmas options, there is also an X Trilogy bundle on offer that includes a tree topped based on Pearl, as well as some themed ornaments too.

The Hereditary set is set to ship by December 1 and will set you back $36 and the X set will ship by December 3 and will cost $74.

