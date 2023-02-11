Spruce up your Apple gadgets with some real wood accessories

HQ

Have you been looking to update and give a bit of personality to your gadgets? Maybe you've been looking for a new monitor stand, or perhaps a laptop riser? Well if so, we have just the collection of products for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on an array of Woodcessories items, including a phone case and a monitor riser. Be sure to catch the latest episode below to see just what makes these products so special and how this company uses natural materials to create unique accessories for a collection of Apple devices.