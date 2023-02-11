Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spruce up your Apple gadgets with some real wood accessories

We've taken a look at a few different items from Woodcessories.

HQ

Have you been looking to update and give a bit of personality to your gadgets? Maybe you've been looking for a new monitor stand, or perhaps a laptop riser? Well if so, we have just the collection of products for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on an array of Woodcessories items, including a phone case and a monitor riser. Be sure to catch the latest episode below to see just what makes these products so special and how this company uses natural materials to create unique accessories for a collection of Apple devices.

HQ


