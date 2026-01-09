Sprint City will launch into Early Access before April

HQ

It was only relatively recently that we were introduced to Sprint City, the next game to come from the talented team that created Speedrunners. When the game was announced, it was confirmed to be arriving in Early Access on PC sometime in 2026 and already we have an update on this front.

During the New Game Plus showcase, developer Second Stage Studio made an appearance to announce that the Early Access date is now set for Q1 2026. For reference, this means that it will be available to play before April.

To mark this news, a new trailer for the game also made its arrival and further presented the exciting and action-packed gameplay that will be on offer. Like Speedrunners, the aim of Sprint City is to run, jump, and swing at fast speeds to outrun the competition and rise up through the leaderboards. This should lead to intense and thrilling multiplayer gameplay that includes up to eight-people at once.

Are you excited for Sprint City?