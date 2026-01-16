Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere lands on Disney+ next week

HQ

There is no shortage of musical biopics and this won't be changing any time soon either. Perhaps the sheer number of projects in this vein means that you don't manage to see all of them in cinemas during their theatrical run, and if that does so happen to be the case, we have some good news about a recent arrival.

It has been confirmed that Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be coming to Disney+ as soon as next week on January 23. Technically it'll arrive via Hulu, but for most regions Disney+ and Hulu are two birds of a feather.

As for what this film is about, it features Jeremy Allen White in the leading role of Bruce Springsteen, and tells the tale of how the musician created his 1982 album Nebraska, the album that preceded the famous Born in the USA album which featured several songs originally written for the 1982 option.

The screenplay is based on a book written by author Warren Zanes, and it also features some big names like Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Marc Maron, and more. It's directed by Scott Cooper who also led the production of The Pale Blue Eye, Black Mass, and Out of the Furnace.

Will you be checking out Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere next week? You can check out our review to see what we thought about it.