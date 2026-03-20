Spring has officially sprung on Steam with a new seasonal sale

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Barricade your wallets, folks, or just unleash them and get ready to lose your cash, as another Steam seasonal sale has hit the platform. Valve's digital marketplace is known for its big sales, coming with the turn of each season, and now it's time to pore over your wishlist and see if you can add another addition to the backlog.

There are some deep discounts to be made the most of here, a lot of them on all-time classics. Fallout: New Vegas is 90% off and just £0.89, Metro: Last Light Redux is at the same discount and also under £1 at £0.88. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the original Dying Light, The Long Dark, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Sid Meier's Civilization 5, and more are all at 90% off if you're looking to scrape a real bargain.

More recent games up for sale right now include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at 45% off, Hollow Knight: Silksong at 20% off, Silent Hill f at 50% off, Battlefield 6 at 40% off, and Lego Party at 25% off. There's too many games to list, of course, and if you want to check out the sale for yourself, you can do so on the Steam homepage.

As is often the case with these seasonal sales, you can explore your discovery queue to earn some stickers, so it might be worth checking back into Steam even if you're sure you're not buying anything. It was also nice to see Valve give a shoutout to the artist who made the stickers, and art on the Store page.