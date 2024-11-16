Spotify's HiFi subscription is launching in the near future

HQ

Spotify's ambitious plans to launch what it calls an uncompromising subscription with better sound quality and a few other perks have undoubtedly taken longer than expected. Rumors started circulating about a year ago, but very little concrete information has been shared by the company since they seemingly put the brakes on the project internally.

Now, however, it seems the launch of Spotify's HiFi subscription is imminent. During the latest quarterly report, Daniel Ek announced that the HiFi service is indeed on its way. Ek has previously mentioned that it will cost around 20 euro per month, and it also appears that Spotify is working on launching another subscription tier called "VIP."

This new service would offer subscribers early access to music and videos, higher quality, and exclusive invitations to listening sessions.

Would you consider subscribing to either of these plans?