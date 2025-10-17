Spotify working on AI tools with major music labels

HQ

Spotify is teaming up with some of the world's biggest record labels to produce new GenAI tools that will apparently serve artists, when such tools in the past have been used only to imitate and compete with them.

Spotify's new post on its site outlines that it is attempting to support artists alongside Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Believe to develop new AI products. The streaming platform isn't fully clear on what these tools and products are, but even if Spotify claims they'll help artists, anything with AI and music has songwriters, singers, and performers on edge.

Spotify clarifies that it understands copyright is essential, and it is building its new AI products with four key principles in mind. They are: partnerships with record labels, distributors, and producers, choice in participation, fair compensation and new revenue, and artist-fan connection.

Of course, this still doesn't help us envision what Spotify has in mind for the future of AI on its platform, but we'll only likely find that out when we know what these tools actually are.

